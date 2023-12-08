December 8, 2023
Kroger stabbing suspect admits to returning solely to attack employee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Court documents reveal the Kroger stabbing suspect admitting to returning to the store for the sole purpose of attacking the cashier, 59-year-old Perla Nieto, according to our partners in news at 21Alive.

30-year-old Jermard Lewis was positively identified by detectives after reviewing surveillance footage from inside the store. Those matched witness descriptions and located him at his address a short time later.

21Alive reports that in an interview with police, Lewis said he returned to the store because of the way he was treated just more than a half hour prior.

Lewis took his girlfriend home after the first time he was in the store, around 10:20 a.m., and then returned.

Lewis has been charged with one count of murder.

