93-Year-Old Woman Dies After Suspect Crashes While Fleeing From Police

Indiana State Police say the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. at the North Clinton Street and Wallen Road intersection. Officers with the Allen County Drug Task Force had attempted a traffic stop on 24-year-old Tyler Alberding of Fort Wayne, who was driving a white 2004 Cadillac. Instead of stopping, Alberding took off, speeding north on North Clinton Street.

During the pursuit, Alberding’s vehicle crashed into two other vehicles at the intersection. One of those was a silver 2016 Subaru driven by 93-year-old Carolyn Hutchinson. She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but later died.

The second vehicle struck was a red 2015 Ford truck driven by 80-year-old Larry Zant of Fort Wayne. He was also hospitalized in serious condition.

Alberding was taken into custody by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.