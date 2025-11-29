November 29, 2025
Fort Wayne Officials Prepare For Heavy Snowfall

by Alyssa Foster0
(Photo Supplied / City of Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne officials say they are ready for the snow expected this weekend. 

The National Weather Service has forecasted up to seven inches of snow on Saturday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until at least 7 p.m. on Sunday. 

Road conditions are expected to be hazardous, and following the holiday, there is expected to be a large number of people on the roads. 

The city’s tanker trucks used for leaf pickup have been converted into snowplows, making a total of 36 trucks that will be on the road over the weekend. 

Residents are asked to find off-street parking to allow snow trucks to plow as close to curbs as possible.

