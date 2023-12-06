Fort Wayne passenger rail project receives initial funding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) – Fort Wayne’s efforts to reintroduce passenger rail received a substantial boost on Tuesday as a railroad project secured $500,000 in federal funding, according to an announcement by U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) designated four railroad projects to benefit from the funding, including the Midwest Connect Passenger Rail Corridor.

The Midwest Connect Passenger Rail Corridor is designed to connect Chicago to Pittsburgh, encompassing various stops, including Fort Wayne and Warsaw.

Fort Wayne City Councilman Geoff Paddock, a key advocate for the Midwest Connect Passenger Rail Corridor, emphasized the significance of the funding, considering it a substantial advancement for the project.