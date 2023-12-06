A Pioneer Man Was Declared Guilty Of 10 Felony Charges On Monday

BRYAN, Ohio (WOWO) — According to the Crescent-News, Jochua Smallwood, 31, was declared guilty of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a third-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; intimidation, a first-degree misdemeanor; and five counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony.

In his most recent case, Smallwood strangled his girlfriend during a domestic incident on May 4, 2022 and tried to lock her in a bedroom.

According to Williams County Prosecutor Katie Zartman, he could be sentenced to prison terms totaling approximately 30 years. SOQ.