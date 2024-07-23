July 23, 2024
Fort Wayne Police Announce Breakthrough in 2012 Cold Case Homicide

by Heather Starr

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department has solved a 12-year-old cold case homicide.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Homicide and Cold Case Unit has cleared the 2012 murder of Robert Jackson Jr. Jackson was shot and killed on July 24, 2012, in the 3900 block of Wayne Trace. The investigation revealed that Emmanuel D. Freeman, also known as E Streets, was responsible for the crime; Freeman was killed in June 2016.

The Fort Wayne Police Department mentioned their commitment to seeking justice for victims and their families, stating that Freeman would have been arrested and prosecuted had he been alive. Detectives conducted numerous interviews and worked closely with the Allen County Prosecutors Office to resolve the case. Community members with information about homicides, both recent and cold cases, are urged to contact the police or Crime Stoppers via the tip line or the P3 app.

