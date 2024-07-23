July 23, 2024
FWCS to implement phone pouches during school hours

by Network Indiana0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Schools in Fort Wayne will be expanding their use of new tech that limits student’s access to their phones during classroom instruction.

Fort Wayne Community Schools took part in a pilot program to experiment with “Yondr pouches”, which are designed to allow students to have their phone on their person at all times, but limit their ability to use it throughout the day.

Students would be required to place their phones in a Yondr pouch that locks while inside “phone-free zones” inside schools.

They can use their phones whenever they are not in a phone-free zone.

