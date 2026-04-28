Fort Wayne Police Car Stolen, Crashes After Brief Pursuit

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Fort Wayne police are investigating after a marked patrol vehicle was stolen and crashed at a busy intersection Monday afternoon.

Officers were initially dispatched around 3:10 p.m. to the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue on a report of an unwanted person, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

When officers arrived, they made contact with an adult woman who appeared incoherent. After an on-scene investigation, police determined no crime had occurred and released her.

Authorities say shortly after being released, the woman entered an unsecured marked patrol vehicle and drove away from the scene.

Officers initiated a brief pursuit, which ended when the patrol vehicle crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of East State Boulevard and St. Joseph Boulevard.

Police say both the woman and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital. No serious injuries have been reported.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.