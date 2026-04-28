Fort Wayne Officers Respond to Deadly Apartment Incident

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Fort Wayne police are investigating after an adult woman was found dead and a man was hospitalized in critical condition following a reported disturbance.

Officers were called around 2:59 p.m. Monday to an apartment in the 7900 block of Decatur Road after a report of a disturbance, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

When officers arrived, they located an adult woman and an adult man inside the apartment. Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, while the man was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

Investigators say it remains unclear what led to the woman’s death or the man’s injuries. The relationship between the two individuals has not been confirmed, and authorities have not said whether anyone else was inside the apartment at the time.

Police say they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

Detectives are canvassing nearby apartments for witnesses and possible surveillance footage, while crime scene technicians continue to collect evidence.

The identity of the woman and the official cause and manner of death will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office once the investigation allows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department or Crime Stoppers.