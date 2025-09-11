Fort Wayne Police Department Receives $50K Grant for Safety Village Accessibility Upgrades

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department has received a $50,000 grant from the AWS Foundation to make accessibility improvements at Safety Village.

The funding will go toward adaptive playground equipment, sensory-friendly spaces, and an interactive pedestrian safety system to help ensure children of all abilities can take part in educational play. Planned upgrades also include audible voice crosswalks, a remote-controlled battery-operated car, and a wheelchair-accessible battery-operated car.

Officials said the improvements are expected to increase playground usage, improve social integration, and enhance safety education for children with physical or cognitive disabilities.

“A field trip to Safety Village is a beloved memory for most of Allen County’s youth,” AWS Foundation CEO Patti Hays said in a statement. “These improvements will ensure that no student is left back in the classroom due to lack of accessibility and sensory accommodations.”

Police thanked the AWS Foundation for its support, noting the grant will help advance the department’s mission of making Fort Wayne safe and welcoming for all residents.