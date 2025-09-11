Five TinCaps, Two Fort Wayne Natives Set for Arizona Fall League

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Seven players with ties to Fort Wayne are heading to the Arizona Fall League this October, including five members of the 2025 TinCaps and two local natives.

Shortstop Ryan Jackson, outfielder Braedon Karpathios, and pitchers Isaiah Lowe, Johan Moreno, and Maikel Miralles will represent the San Diego Padres, while Fort Wayne products Mathew Peters and Chay Yeager will suit up for the Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays, respectively.

The Fall League, which runs six weeks in the Phoenix area, is regarded as baseball’s premier finishing school for top prospects. All seven will play for the Peoria Javelinas, who share a home with the Padres and Seattle Mariners at the Peoria Sports Complex.

TinCaps standouts earn the call

Jackson, promoted to Double-A San Antonio in August, stood out for his plate discipline, ranking among Minor League Baseball’s leaders with 89 walks across three levels. He logged two separate 16-game on-base streaks during his 48 games in Fort Wayne.

Karpathios emerged as the TinCaps’ most consistent offensive player, leading the team in hits (93), doubles (19), RBI’s (55), and on-base percentages (.370), while adding 12 home runs and 14 outfield assists. Lowe, the Padres’ No. 26 prospect, made 29 starts for Fort Wayne across two seasons and enters the AFL with significant developmental upside.

Miralles closed his season with back-to-back quality starts, including 6 2/3 scoreless innings in his finale against West Michigan. Moreno made his debut in late August, striking out 12 in just nine innings.

Local ties to the Valley

Beyond the TinCaps contingent, the AFL will have a hometown flavor. Peters, a Bishop Dwenger and Ivy Tech graduate, will represent the Cubs, while Yeager, another Fort Wayne native, will play for the Blue Jays. Their participation adds a unique local spotlight to a league that often serves as a stepping stone to the majors.

Tradition of future stars

The Padres’ top prospect, catcher Ethan Salas, will return to the Fall League for the second straight year, joined by TinCaps clubhouse manager Sam Lewis on the Javelinas’ support staff.

The AFL has long been a proving ground for Fort Wayne alumni. Notable former TinCaps include Trea Turner, David Bednar, and Anthony Bass, all of whom went on to carve out major league careers. More recent representatives include Jackson Merrill, Jakob Marsee, and Graham Pauley.

Looking ahead to 2026

Meanwhile, the TinCaps are already preparing for next spring. Season ticket plans for 2026 are available, with options ranging from 12-game packages to full-season seats. Opening Day at Parkview Field is set for April 7, with holiday home games on Mother’s Day, Memorial Day weekend, Father’s Day, and the Fourth of July.

Promotions and game times will be announced closer to the season.