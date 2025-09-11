September 11, 2025
Garrett Woman Arrested After Shots Fired During Dispute

by Macy Gray
"Glock" by Smarterlam, some rights reserved

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO) — A Garrett woman was arrested Tuesday morning after authorities say she fired several gunshots during a domestic dispute.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 8 a.m. to the 5600 block of County Road 7 on reports that a woman had shot at a man following an argument. The man left the residence before officers arrived.

Deputies said the woman, identified as 36-year-old Sheena Gerber, was detained at the scene without incident. After an investigation and interviews, Gerber was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, and criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony.

Authorities emphasized that the charges are accusations, and Gerber is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

