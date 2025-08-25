August 25, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Fort Wayne Police Relaunch Citizens Police Academy After 17 years

by Macy Gray0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – For the first time since 2008, the Fort Wayne Police Department is bringing back its Citizens Police Academy this fall.

The program gives residents a hands-on look at police work, covering patrol, investigations, K9 demonstrations, and CSI techniques. Sessions will run on Thursdays from Oct. 2 through Nov. 13 at the Public Safety Academy on Patriot Crossing.

Applications will be accepted online Sept. 1–18. The academy is free, but only 25 participants will be accepted.

Chief Scott Caudill said the academy is designed to build trust and transparency. “We want our residents to see not just what we do, but why we do it — and how we can work together for a safer, stronger city,” he said.

