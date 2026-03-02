Fort Wayne Police Seek Public’s Help In Locating Missing Teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Adriana R. Jewett, 15, was last seen on February 22, 2026, in Fort Wayne. Police describe Adriana as a bi-racial female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

At the time she was last seen, Adriana was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, white and pink pants, and pink Crocs. Authorities believe she may have left her residence voluntarily.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about Adriana’s whereabouts to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or call 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

Police say community assistance is critical in helping ensure Adriana’s safe return.