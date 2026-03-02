March 2, 2026
Hoosier Doctor Suspended

by Network Indiana0
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The state has suspended Dr. A. Michael Guirguis for 90 days after accusing him of sexually abusing several male patients. Guirguis, who had worked as a family doctor in Madison for years, was fired by his employer in 2025 for what they described as extremely unprofessional behavior.

Attorney General Todd Rokita called the allegations “deeply disturbing and [an] egregious, unconscionable betrayal of the sacred trust Hoosiers place in their medical professionals.” He added, “No patient should ever fear abuse or exploitation when seeking care—especially during the most vulnerable and sensitive examinations.”

According to the state, several men said Dr. Guirguis touched them in ways that had nothing to do with a normal checkup. They said he made inappropriate comments, didn’t explain what he was doing, kept exams longer than necessary, sometimes didn’t wear gloves, and performed exams with no real medical reason.

Rokita also said, “Victims who bravely come forward are the true heroes in these cases—their voices expose wrongdoing and prevent it from happening to others. Together, we can ensure predators never prey on vulnerable patients again.”

Investigators say but involved multiple patients over time. Because of that, the state says he could be a danger if allowed to continue seeing patients.

