Fort Wayne Prairie Farms Processing Plant Linked To 12 Deaths

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — 12 deaths due to a listeria outbreak have been linked to the Fort Wayne Prairie Farms processing plant located on Lima Road.

21-Alive reports that listeria contamination has been reported by the Food and Drug Administration in nutrition supplement shakes made at the facility and marketed under Lyons Ready Care and Sysco Imperial brands.

The shakes were sold to hospitals and nursing care facilities and were not distributed for retail sale.

An FDA Inspection of the plant showed traces of listeria in three different swab tests according to officials.