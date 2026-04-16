Michigan Facility Accused of Years of Abuse

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Six women and girls have filed a lawsuit against a former residential treatment facility in Michigan, alleging a pattern of abuse and neglect spanning multiple years.

The lawsuit targets Vista Maria, a metro Detroit-based program that served at-risk girls and closed its residential treatment operations in late 2025. Plaintiffs in the case, now ranging in age from 16 to 40, allege they were subjected to physical, sexual, and emotional abuse while in the facility’s care, according to Bridge Michigan.

Court filings claim staff engaged in misconduct involving inappropriate restraint, denial of basic needs, and other forms of mistreatment involving minors placed at the facility through the state’s child welfare system.

Attorneys representing the plaintiffs allege the organization failed to properly supervise staff and maintain safe conditions, bringing claims that include negligence, assault, and emotional distress.

“The survivors were sent there to be safe, instead they were taken advantage of,” an attorney representing the group said in a statement.

The facility has acknowledged the lawsuit and says it is reviewing the allegations.

“We take matters involving the safety and well-being of youth very seriously, and we will address these claims through the legal process,” a spokesperson for the organization said.

The residential program was established decades ago and, at one point, housed more than 100 girls. It closed in December 2025 after state referrals declined earlier that year.

The lawsuit follows earlier reports of additional individuals coming forward with similar allegations tied to the facility.

The case is now pending in court as both sides prepare for further legal proceedings.