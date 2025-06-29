Fort Wayne Resident Wins WNBA All-Star Tickets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne resident was the lucky winner of two free tickets to the WNBA All-Star game in Indy.

The All-Star Scavenger Hunt visits 20 sites in the state, offering fans all around the chance to win tickets. Clues are given, helping fans to figure out a mystery location in select cities. The first fan to correctly answer a trivia question earns the prize.

Fort Wayne’s stop was on Friday at the Turnstone facility, and fans who did not receive the ultimate prize still received posters and giveaway items.

The All-Star Scavenger Hunt is still going on in other cities. You can click HERE to sign up for early clues and more information.