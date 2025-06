FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person was arrested after a police chase that started with a traffic stop.

The suspect opened fire on a New Haven officer during the initial traffic stop.

Reports say the suspect, who has not yet been named, led officers on a chase throughout Allen County. A PIT maneuver was eventually used to stop the suspect.

No injuries were reported, but the Indiana State Police are currently investigating the situation.

The suspect was taken to the Allen County Jail.