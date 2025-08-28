Fort Wayne – SB1 Task Force

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Mayor Sharon Tucker has announced the creation of the SB1 Fiscal Task Force, a group focused on navigating the financial impacts of Indiana’s new SB1 law, which cuts property taxes and alters local income tax structures.

City Controller Pat Roller will lead the task force, which includes city officials, financial experts, and community leaders.

The group’s first meeting is set for September 2nd, with the goal of protecting services, infrastructure, and future investments in Fort Wayne.