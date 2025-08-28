Indiana Senator Liz Brown Recaps Washington D.C. Trip

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – 50 Hoosier lawmakers were in D.C. last week, meeting with the Trump Administration to talk policies, but redistricting made a forefront in topics of conversation.

State Senator Liz Brown was part of the event, and she joined Kayla Blakeslee live on air this morning.

Senator Brown says this is not the first time we’ve seen an event like this, and it’s just a way for state representatives to ask questions and inform themselves.

She says the meeting began with the Trump Administration’s policies and priorities, and it became an “Indiana love fest,” thanking our representatives for working with the administration and being on track with the goals.

She says the last topic of discussion was redistricting, to which Kayla mentions Senator Browns recent social media post addressing the aggressive and strong language Democrats are using to gerrymander redistricting. Brown calls out the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, for his quotes mentioned in the post, saying she believes all representatives should honor their offices and no one should speak the way these representatives have. Kayla followed her statement by agreeing.