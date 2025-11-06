Fort Wayne Scraps $815K Welcome Sign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Plans for an $815,205 interstate welcome sign at the Jefferson exit are being canceled after city officials reconsidered the project’s cost and priority.

Mayor Sharon Tucker announced Tuesday that the sign, originally proposed as a “Gateway Sign,” will no longer move forward. She said the funds will instead be redirected to other city projects, including the city’s “A Lot to Love” program.

City Council initially denied the mayor’s request to reallocate the funds, but Council President Russ Jehl expressed support for the decision, saying the money is better used for programs that address community priorities.

The mayor and council stressed that public input played a role in reconsidering the project, reflecting resident concerns about cost and impact. No alternative locations for a welcome sign have been announced.