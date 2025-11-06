Three BGSU Football Players Arrested

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WOWO) — Three Bowling Green State University football players were arrested Tuesday morning and charged with misdemeanor assault, according to court records.

According to WTOL – The players are junior fullback Leo Kemp, sophomore wide receiver Brennan Ridley, and redshirt freshman wide receiver Caleb Goodloe. Ridley was booked at approximately 9 a.m., Kemp just before 10 a.m., and Goodloe shortly before 11 a.m.

Court records show Ridley and Kemp have pleaded not guilty, while Goodloe’s attorney filed an initial appearance form. Kemp has been ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim. Court dates for the players are scheduled between November 17 and November 21.

It is not yet known whether the arrests are related or the specific circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.

A BGSU spokesperson said the university cannot comment due to FERPA, the federal law that protects student education records, including those of student-athletes.

The investigation is ongoing.