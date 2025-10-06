Fort Wayne Splash Pads Officially Closed For The Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne’s splash pads are officially closed for the 2025 season.

The Water Till at Promenade Park closed for the season on Monday, Sept. 29.

The city’s pools are already closed for the season, and the eight splash pads wrapped up their summer fun Sunday night.

Splash pads at Buckner, Franklin School, Kreager, McCormick, Memorial, Waynedale and Shoaff Parks were all officially closed at 9 p.m. Sunday night, and the splash pad at Robert E. Meyers Park closed at 5 p.m.

The Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department says the splash pads and city pools are expected to open for the 2026 season in May, though an official opening date has not yet been released.