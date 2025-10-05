Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Decatur Soon To Expire

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO) – Hoosier Lottery officials say a winning Powerball ticket bought in Decatur will soon expire.

A $50,000 Powerball Double Play ticket, which matched four white balls and the Powerball, was purchased at Casey’s at 1321 W. Adams St. in Decatur in April for the April 26 drawing.

The winning Powerball Double Play numbers for that drawing were: 12-20-26-38-40 with a Powerball of 5.

Hoosier Lottery says the winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. on October 23 at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office in Indianapolis in order to receive the money.

21 Alive News reports that Hoosier Lottery is encouraging the ticket holder to meet with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service for claim instructions as soon as possible.