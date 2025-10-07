Fort Wayne Street Department Announces 2025 Leaf Collection Schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — With fall in full swing and leaves beginning to cover lawns across the city, the Fort Wayne Street Department has announced its official leaf collection schedule for 2025.

The city’s annual curbside leaf pick-up program will begin on Monday, November 3, and continue through Friday, December 19, weather permitting.

City officials note that the schedule may shift depending on weather conditions and the amount of leaf volume in specific neighborhoods. To stay up to date, residents are encouraged to check the city’s website for daily updates posted before 3 p.m., or call the leaf collection hotline at 260-427-2302 for recorded information.

2025 Leaf Pick-up Schedule:

South Neighborhoods

Round 1: November 3 – November 7

Round 2: December 1 – December 5

North Neighborhoods

Round 1: November 10 – November 14

Round 2: December 8 – December 12

Central Neighborhoods

Round 1: November 17 – November 21

Round 2: December 15 – December 19

Crews will operate on Veterans Day (November 11), but there will be no collection on Thanksgiving Day and the day after (November 27–28).

Leaf Collection Guidelines:

Rake leaves to the park strip (the area between the sidewalk and street) by 7 a.m. on the first day of your neighborhood’s scheduled collection week.

Do not rake leaves into the street or over storm drains.

Do not bag leaves and place them in garbage or recycling bins.

Leaf burning is prohibited by city ordinance and may result in fines.

Children should not play in leaf piles near the street, for safety reasons.

Residents with bagged leaves may call 311 to schedule a special pick-up through the end of the year. Bags must be placed at the curb before calling to request service.

City officials are reminding the public to follow guidelines carefully to help ensure an efficient and safe collection process.