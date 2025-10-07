Dry Weather Returns, Frost Possible

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Tuesday is the last day rain is supposed to fall in Indiana for at least the next week, according to the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis.

Aaron Updike is a meteorologist with that office. He says the rain will likely stop sometime Tuesday night.

“We’ll get a little bit of a cooler shot behind this. On Wednesday, we have highs in the upper 60s, but as we get closer to the weekend, we head back into the 70s again,” said Updike.

Frost is also a possibility.

“With temperatures possibly getting into the upper 30s Wednesday night, there is the potential for frost. We’ll paying attention closely to that. If we end up issuing a frost advisory, just make sure you cover any sensitive vegetation that you want to stay blooming. That’s the biggest thing,” said Updike.

Updike said temperatures will be seasonal for October all week long before it warms up by the weekend. High temperatures in Indiana normally hover around 70 degrees this time of year.