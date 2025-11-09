Fort Wayne Street Department Begins Leaf Collection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Street Department has started the City’s leaf collection for the year.

Residents can rake leaves to the curb or park strip in front of their home, ensuring they are free of branches and trash, for free pickup.

They say not to put leaves in your trash or recycling can, and do not burn the leaves. Avoid placing leaves over storm drains, and be sure not to allow children to play in leaf piles near the street.

The 2025 collection schedule is as follows:

-South Neighborhoods: Nov. 3-7, Dec 1-5

-North Neighborhoods: Nov. 10-14, Dec. 8-12

-Central Neighborhoods: Nov. 17-21, Dec. 15-19

Those who prefer having leaves collected at their convenience may place leaves in biodegradable bags and can call 311 to schedule a pick-up.