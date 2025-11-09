November 9, 2025
Veteran’s Day Parade Held Saturday

by Alyssa Foster0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Veteran’s Day parade and ceremony was held in Fort Wayne on Saturday.

The Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations held the parade, called “A Salute to Service.” that made its way down Parnell Avenue from Bob Arnold Northside Park to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. 

There were 63 entries into the parade this year, which, according to Vice Commander of the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations Alan Schuette, is likely a record for the parade. 

21 Alive News reports they also held a ceremony at the Memorial Hall following the parade, with wreath placement, the playing of taps and a moment of remembrance for fallen veterans.

