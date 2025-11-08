One Dead After Crash In Warren

WARREN, Ind. (WOWO) – One person was killed after a crash in Warren Saturday morning.

First responders arrived around 10725 South Warren Road shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday to find a truck on its side.

Responders say the driver, a man whose identity has not yet been released, was pinned underneath the truck.

They attempted life-saving measures, through the driver was ultimately pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

Speed is believed to have been a cause of the crash that caused the driver to leave the roadway, overcorrect, and crash into the treeline.

He was ejected from the vehicle.

Reports say alcohol consumption is also believed to have been a factor in the crash.