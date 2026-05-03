May 3, 2026
Local News

Fort Wayne Students Get Bikes Fixed Up

by Alyssa Foster0
(Jon Zimney/1190 WOWO 107.5 FM)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Students in Fort Wayne are gearing up for National Bike to School Day with some help from the community.

At Northcrest Elementary, a weekend bike-fix-up event gave kids the chance to get tires filled, chains greased, and even receive new bikes through a partnership with Pedals of Hope.

Organizers say access to working bikes promotes independence, exercise, and outdoor activity.

Several schools will ride Wednesday with support from Fort Wayne Police Department.

Middle schools will also compete in a weeklong challenge, encouraging students to walk or bike to school safely.

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