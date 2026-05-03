May 3, 2026
Local News

Fort Wayne Zoo Begins Sensory-Friendly Sundays

by Alyssa Foster0
Photo supplied/Fort Wayne Children's Zoo

The Fort Wayne Zoo is improving accessibility with Sensory-Friendly Sundays.

Held the first Sunday each month, features include reduced noise on rides, dimmed lighting, and no music to create a calmer environment.

The event debuted May 3. Organizers say adjustments will be included in the Glo Wild lantern festival, with fewer flashing lights and quieter displays through October 4.

The zoo notes sensory needs vary, and some triggers may remain. Guests can learn more online.

The Fort Wayne Zoo is a certified sensory-inclusive and autism-certified facility, offering trained staff, sensory bags and designated quiet areas.

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