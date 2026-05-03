May 3, 2026
Local News

Loose Goats Cause Traffic

by Alyssa Foster0
openverse.com

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – If you were stuck in traffic on I-69 in southwest Allen County on Saturday, it may have been due to some loose goats.

Two runaway goats caused the traffic hazard around 5:45 p.m.

Indiana State Police say the animals escaped a nearby farm and briefly disrupted traffic near mile marker 294.

Troopers safely captured the goats, and delays were cleared shortly after.

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