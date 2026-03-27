Fort Wayne Woman Arrested, Boyfriend Charged in Shooting Over Bracelet Dispute

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— A Fort Wayne man is recovering after being shot, and police say two suspects are now in custody following the incident.

Authorities arrested 26 year old Kejuanna Boyd on Wednesday, accusing her of assisting her boyfriend, 19 year old Kyzier Powell, after the shooting. Powell had previously been taken into custody and faces charges related to firing the weapon.

Investigators say the victim told police he had been following Boyd in an attempt to recover a bracelet. According to police, Boyd drove to Powell’s residence, where Powell directed his brother to retrieve a firearm. When the victim drove past the home, he was shot in the stomach.

Police say video evidence helped them identify Boyd’s vehicle. Officers later located the car and recovered a firearm believed to be used in the shooting. Powell was found nearby in another vehicle.

According to WPTA, both Boyd and Powell told investigators they did not call 911 after the incident. Police say Boyd indicated she believed she had an outstanding warrant, and investigators noted Powell was not legally allowed to possess a firearm.

The investigation remains ongoing.