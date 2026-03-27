60 MPH Winds, Large Hail Cause Widespread Storm Damage

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Severe storms brought damaging winds, large hail and possible tornado activity to northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio and southern Michigan, leaving behind widespread damage.

Wind gusts peaked at 60 miles per hour in Convoy, Ohio and 50 miles per hour in Van Wert, Ohio. Gusts also reached 43 miles per hour at Fort Wayne International Airport, according to preliminary reports.

In Van Wert County, a semi was blown over along U.S. 30 during the height of the storm. Another semi crash was reported along Interstate 69 near Ashley.

Hail reports were significant across northeast Indiana, with stones as large as 2.75 inches reported in Mount Etna, Indiana. Several other communities reported hail between one and two inches in diameter.

Damage reports include downed trees and power lines, uprooted trees and structural damage to buildings in parts of Huntington and Wabash counties, including near Banquo and Lafontaine. Additional damage was reported in DeKalb and Grant counties.

The National Weather Service is conducting storm surveys in Wabash and Huntington counties to determine whether a tornado touched down, along with its path and intensity.