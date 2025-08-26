August 26, 2025
Fort Wayne Woman Charged After Hiding Her Son

by David Scheie0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Investigators said Angie Harlan’s son was reported missing from his foster home on Aug. 17.

Officers later found him under a bed in her home after she denied knowing where he was.

Court records say the boy told police his mother locked him in a closet, gave him a Pringles can to use as a toilet, and gave him pills that made him feel drunk.

Officers recovered Harlan’s prescription bottles.

She faces charges including criminal confinement, neglect, intimidation, and false informing.

