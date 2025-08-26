Indiana Implements New Policy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana has implemented a policy requiring companies seeking to partner with the state to certify that they do not engage in discriminatory diversity, equity, and inclusion practices – OR DEI.

The state’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita, emphasized the need to eliminate such practices with the focus shifting more to promoting merit, excellence, and innovation (MEI) instead of DEI.

Contractors found violating civil rights laws through DEI programs could face consequences under the state’s False Claims Act.