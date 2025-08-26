Indiana Implements New Policy

August 26, 2025
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita - Photo from Indiana Attorney General's Office
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana has implemented a policy requiring companies seeking to partner with the state to certify that they do not engage in discriminatory diversity, equity, and inclusion practices – OR DEI.

The state’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita, emphasized the need to eliminate such practices with the focus shifting more to promoting merit, excellence, and innovation (MEI) instead of DEI.

Contractors found violating civil rights laws through DEI programs could face consequences under the state’s False Claims Act.

 

