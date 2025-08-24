Fort Wayne Woman Finds Hidden GPS Tracker In Vehicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne woman has reported that a GPS tracker was found attached to her vehicle.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, says her iPhone alerted her that a GPS tracker had been following her location.

The woman stated that she could not find the tracker, and after a few days she had officers come try to find it with her.

She claimed that the tracker pinged her location and that she was able to walk to where it was under the front bumper.

A Loshall Tag, a cheaper version of an Apple Air-Tag, was zip-tied to a piece of her car under the front bumper.

21 Alive News says the most common spots for people to hide the small trackers is inside the gas tank door, behind the license plate or within the wheel well.

If settings are enabled, iPhones automatically send a tracking notification when the tracker is found moving with you. Android users can also scan for trackers through the settings on their devices.

If you are alerted of a tracker following you and are unable to locate the GPS, be sure to reach out to officers for help.