Fort Wayne Woman Reaches Settlement After Nail Punctures Hand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Kristi Giant reached a $175,000 settlement with the City of Fort Wayne after a nail sticking out of a Rivergreenway handrail punctured her hand and caused permanent nerve damage.

Giant filed the lawsuit in 2022, claiming the city failed to maintain the trail.

In March 2021, Giant and her husband were riding bikes when she stopped to touch the handrail and injured her hand.

The lawsuit said the city knew or should have known about the hazard.

Officials resolved the case through mediation on August 27.