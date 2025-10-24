October 24, 2025
Fort Wayne Woman Sentenced in Motel Shooting

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) A Fort Wayne woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison for her role in a 2024 motel shooting that left a man critically injured.

24-year-old Breanna Ramirez pleaded guilty to aggravated battery after shooting a man who had briefly entered her motel room. Prosecutors say the victim was hit in the pelvis and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police found the gun and the clothing Ramirez wore during the shooting hidden in her motel room. Under the sentence, four years of Ramirez’s eight-year term are suspended, and she’ll serve four years of probation following her prison time.

The shooting was part of a months-long investigation into violent incidents at area motels.

