October 24, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Indiana DNR Seeks Reports of Exotic Mediterranean Gecko Sightings

by Brian Ford0
(Photo Supplied/ Department of Natural Resources)

Indianapolis, IN (WOWO) The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to report any sightings of the Mediterranean gecko, a small, harmless lizard native to Europe and North Africa. These geckos, which measure 4 to 5 inches long and have distinctive warty skin and bulging eyes, have been spotted around Indiana, likely arriving as stowaways on shipments.

While the Mediterranean gecko poses no threat to local ecosystems, the DNR wants to monitor their presence across the state to keep track of their spread. Anyone who spots one is encouraged to contact the Indiana DNR.

