Fort Wayne Zoo Opens For 2025 Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Zoo is officially open for the season.

It’s the 60th year of the Zoo, formerly known as the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

The Zoo has welcomed a new lion, Kiume, for the 2025 season, along with Jasper the Snow Owl and several new fish and sharks.

Attendees will notice a lantern display, “Glo Wild,” during their visit(s) through May 26, with large light displays around the zoo. The Coastal Cove exhibit, which will house the California Sea Lions and two new Harbor Seals, will open later in the year.

The Zoo is open all week long from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. during the Spring.