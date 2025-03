FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating after shots were reported near Downtown Bar over the weekend.

Reports say a fight broke out at the bar around 1:45 a.m., and when officers arrived to assist, gunshots rang nearby.

Detectives are working to find more information about the shooting after a man arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

He is currently in non-life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information can contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.