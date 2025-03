FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A young child is currently in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle.

Reports say officers responded to Smith and Colerick Streets shortly after 3 o’clock Friday afternoon.

Fort Wayne Community Schools has confirmed that the victim was a child, but the identity of the child has not been released.

The intersection is near Weisser Park Elementary School, though it has not been confirmed whether or not the child was a student at the school.