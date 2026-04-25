Fort Wayne Zoo Unveils New Electric Train Engine

The Fort Wayne Zoo is rolling out a greener attraction as it opens for the season.

Zoo officials unveiled a new electric train engine Friday, replacing the decades-old diesel model.

The upgrade, funded by about $475,000 in donations through the All Aboard Campaign, is expected to save roughly $34,000 a year in energy costs.

The train, a longtime staple of the zoo experience, has been in operation for more than 60 years.

Officials say the new engine honors that history while moving toward sustainability.

Train rides cost $4 per person.