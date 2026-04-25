Early Voting Underway

Early voting is underway in Indiana, and more locations are opening up for Allen County voters.

Since April 7, residents have been able to cast ballots at the Rousseau Centre on weekdays.

Now, several satellite sites will be available through May 4, offering expanded access.

Starting next week, multiple locations will operate extended hours, including evenings and Saturday availability. The final day of early voting is May 4.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 5, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.