February 11, 2026
Local News

Fort Wayne Zoo Welcomes Baby Sumatran Orangutan, A Boost For Endangered Species

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Zoo has announced the birth of a baby Sumatran orangutan, marking an important milestone for the critically endangered species.

The infant, named Raya, was born January 11 to 30-year-old mother Tara. Tara has been a resident of the Fort Wayne Zoo since 2003. The baby’s father, Tengku, is 39 years old and has lived at the zoo since 1995.

Zoo officials say Raya’s birth is a significant contribution to the conservation of Sumatran orangutans, which are listed as critically endangered due to habitat loss and other environmental threats.

The birth is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP), a nationwide program designed to carefully manage breeding and help maintain healthy, sustainable populations of endangered species.

Zoo staff report that both mother and baby are doing well.

