March 31, 2025
Local News

Fort Wayne’s ‘Downtown Bar’ Announces Immediate Closure

by Alyssa Foster0
unsplash.com

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne’s Downtown Bar has announced its immediate closure.

The Calhoun Street bar stated in a Facebook post that it would be closing “effective immediately.”

21 Alive News says the reason for the closure has not yet been released to the general public. 

However, the immediate closure has come after a nearby fight and overnight shooting on Saturday, which left one man in non-life-threatening condition. A woman was also seriously injured in a fight outside Downtown Bar a little over a month ago as well.

Related posts

Fort Wayne Police Searching For Bank Robbery Suspect

Michael McIntyre

3 Dead After Shooting at Elkhart Grocery Store

WOWO News

Bitter Cold Temperatures Return For First Part of Weekend

Michael McIntyre

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.