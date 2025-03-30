Fort Wayne’s ‘Downtown Bar’ Announces Immediate Closure

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne’s Downtown Bar has announced its immediate closure.

The Calhoun Street bar stated in a Facebook post that it would be closing “effective immediately.”

21 Alive News says the reason for the closure has not yet been released to the general public.

However, the immediate closure has come after a nearby fight and overnight shooting on Saturday, which left one man in non-life-threatening condition. A woman was also seriously injured in a fight outside Downtown Bar a little over a month ago as well.