Four Candidates Will Take The Stage At GOP 3rd District Debate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics will host a debate for some of the candidates seeking the Republican nomination for the US House of Representatives Third District of Indiana.

The debate will be recorded on Wednesday, April 17 inside the IdeaSpace of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Helmke Library.

There will be no live public audience.

The moderators of the debate will be WOWO’s very own Kayla Blakeslee, host of Fort Wayne’s Morning News, along with Fred McKissack, Editorial Page editor of The Journal Gazette, and Dirk Rowley, Evening News Anchor at WANE TV.

The 3rd District debate will feature Wendy Davis, Tim Smith, Marlin Stutzman, and Andy Zay. Participants were chosen based on campaign finance criteria determined by the moderators.

Recordings of the debate will be presented by WOWO, The Journal Gazette, WANE, and the Center for Collaborative Media/ College TV.

Early voting began on Tuesday, April 9th. The Primary election will take place on Tuesday, May 7th.