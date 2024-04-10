Visitation, Parking and Funeral Arrangements for Mayor Tom Henry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – In a statement released by the Henry family, heartfelt gratitude was expressed for the overwhelming love and support received from the community as they mourn the loss of Mayor Tom Henry.

The viewing for Mayor Tom Henry will take place in the rotunda of the Allen County Courthouse on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, and Thursday, April 11, 2024. Family members will be available to receive guests during two time slots on both days: from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Entering into the Allen County Courthouse, you will want to use the North entrance at 100 East Main Street. Officials say phones will be permitted for the viewing but officials are requesting that they be turned off and no photos are to be taken.

Following the viewing, a funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday, April 12, 2024, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. The final viewing of the late Mayor will commence at 9:00 a.m. at the Cathedral, with Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m.

There will be free parking available at the following locations:

Plaza Garage attached to the Rousseau Centre: 1:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Civic Center Garage attached to the Grand Wayne Center: 1:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday from 6:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Harrison Square Garage attached to Parkview Field: 1:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. 6:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

Skyline Garage along Berry and Wayne streets: 1:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. 6:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

Additional parking will be available at the former Rescue Mission parking lot on Superior Street from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday. 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

Organizers say that motorist will not be ticketed for parking in Citizens Square parking lot and at on-street parking locations near and around the Courthouse and Cathedral during the services.